SC adjourns hearing on plea concerning Mathura's Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah Masjid dispute till November

The interim order remains in effect, continuing the stay on the Allahabad High Court's appointment of a Commission for the Shahi Eidgah Mosque.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday adjourned hearing on plea concerning Mathura's Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah Masjid dispute till November.

A bench led by justice Sanjiv Khanna adjourned the hearing and said interim order to continue.

In the last hearing, the Supreme Court extended the interim order on stay on Allahabad HC order appointing a Commission for the Shahi Eidgah Mosque in connection with Mathura's Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah Masjid dispute till the next date of hearing.

The order came on a plea filed by the Committee of Management Trust Shahi Masjid Idgah challenging the Allahabad High Court order for the appointment of a Commission for the Shahi Eidgah Mosque.

Also Read: https://www.thehawk.in/posts/supreme-court-stays-college's-ban-on-hijab-stole-in-campus

The court had said that proceedings before the trial court can be continued but the commission cannot be executed till the next date of hearings.

The Committee of Management Trust Shahi Masjid Idgah has filed an appeal in the Supreme Court challenging the Allahabad High Court order for appointment of a Commission for the Shahi Eidgah Mosque.

The Special Leave Petition (SLP) by the mosque committee challenged the order dated December 14 passed by the High Court of Judicature at Allahabad allowing an Application for appointment of a Commission for the Shahi Eidgah Mosque where prayers are regularly offered by the Muslim community from time immemorial.

"The High Court has allowed the Application for appointment of a Commission without considering the objections of the Petitioner herein and without considering the fact that the very existence of the suit has been questioned by the petitioner herein, whose application under Order VII Rule 11 of the CPC for rejection of the plaint has been kept pending without any decision," the petition copy said.

Committee of Management Trust Shahi Masjid Idgah was represented by advocates Tasneem Ahmadi, Mehmood Pracha and RHA Sikander.

The Supreme Court is also dealing with various matters relating to Mathura's Krishna Janambhoomi land dispute.

Earlier Committee of Management Trust Shahi Masjid Idgah filed an appeal in the top court challenging Allahabad High Court order, which transfers to itself all the petitions relating to Mathura's Krishna Janambhoomi land dispute from District Court Mathura, Uttar Pradesh Masjid Idgah challenged the order dated May 26 passed by the Allahabad High Court whereby it transferred all such cases relating to the Krishna Janambhoomi dispute from the District Court Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, to itself.

Also Read: https://www.thehawk.in/posts/waqf-amendment-bill:-31-member-joint-parliamentary-committee-constituted-asaduddin-owaisi-imran-masood-included

Ranjana Agnihotri, a resident of Lucknow, had filed a suit in Mathura court demanding the ownership of 13.37 acres of land of Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi. In her legal suit, Agnihotri demanded the removal of the Shahi Idgah mosque built in Krishna Janmabhoomi.

The suit filed in the Mathura court sought the removal of a mosque said to have been built in 1669-70 on the orders of the Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb in the 13.37-acre premises of Katra Keshav Dev temple, near the birthplace of Lord Krishna.

Recently, the Allahabad High Court dismissed the petition filed by the Shahi Eidgah (mosque) committee challenging the maintainability of 18 lawsuits initiated by Hindu devotees.

—ANI