SC's Verdict On Ayodhya Should Be Respected At Any Cost: Mayawati

Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party(BSP) supremo Mayawati on Thursday appealed to the people to respect Supreme Court's verdict on the Ayodhya issue and urged the Centre and the state governments to ensure safety of all after the judgement.

In a couple of tweets, Ms Mayawati said, "The Ayodhya verdict is likely to come in a day or two. Naturally, the people are very apprehensive. It is my appeal to all to respect the verdict at any cost as it is in the best interest of our country".

In another tweet, she said, "It is the constitutional responsibility of the governments at the Centre and the states to protect the life and property of the people and guarantee that normal day to day routine of the people would not be disrupted." UNI