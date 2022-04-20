SC's Fixing Deadline Has Come As Jolt To Those Escaping Ayodhya Verdict: Rizvi

Lucknow: Welcoming the Supreme Court's move of fixing deadline to end the arguments in the vexed Ayodhya title suite, Uttar Pradesh Shia Central Waqf Board (UPSCWB) chairman Waseem Rizvi on Wednesday said the order has dealt a severe blow to those running away from the verdict.

Maintaining that still there is a way for an amicable out of court settlement on the matter, Razvi said the Apex Court's order has given the entire country a reason to celebrate in November but on the other hand some people are depressed .

The reaction of the Shia leader comes after the SC said today that arguments on the Ayodhya issue should be completed by October 18 so that the verdict could be given in next one month. The five-judge bench is headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogai, who will retire on November 17, 2019.

"Solution could immediately be done if the disputed land is handed over to the Hindus for construction of the Ram temple," he said. "There is evidence that the Babri mosque was constructed after demolishing the temples by General Baki of Moghul king Babur. Now sticking to the demand for a mosque there is an effort to disturb peace and harmony in the country," he claimed. The Shai Waqf Board chairman had already proposed a mosque in Lucknow in place of Babri in Ayodhya besides advocating for early construction of the Ram temple at the Ram Janmabhoomi site. UNI