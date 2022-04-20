SBSP To Decide On Its Alliance With BJP On July 4

Balia: BJP may lose one of its ally in Uttar Pradesh as Suheldeo Bahratiya Samaj Party (SBSP) has thrown a hint that it is not willing to contest election with BJP anymore and final decision will be taken on July 4.

Party's general secretary Arvind Rajbhar said on Friday that SBSP has convened a meeting on July 4 to discuss other things including "review ties with BJP".

Early this week, SBSP President Om Prakash Rajbhar told media persons in Varanasi that his party is under no compulsion to continue the alliance. "Hum joota bhi khayee aur jude bhi rahen – aisa nahi hoga (This is not possible that we remain in alliance despite being get booted)," he said adding that everyone knows quality of governance in UP. The reaction came after BJP state president Dr Mahendra Nath Pandey called the SBSP MLA Kailash Sonkar as `chor'. While inaugurating a function in Ajghara in Varanasi on June 19, Pandey was asked by the media as why the name of local SBSP MLA Kailash Sonkar was not there on the inauguration plaque, the BJP president said: "the name of the local MLA was not written because he is a thief."

There are allegations that the SBSP MLA Sonkar was involved in a scam of Rs 600 crores while providing loan subsidy to 4500 weavers. The weavers had even staged a demonstration against the SBSP MLA. The BJP President assured them that whoever involved in the scam would not be spared even if he is an MLA.

However, Sonkar alleges that a conspiracy has been hatched against him as he is a dalit. "I am on the target for cross voting in the Rajya Sabha polls. But people know who is thief and will give their mandate in the coming 2019 polls," he said hinting that people will vote against BJP.

The SBSP president did not talk about the episode but said that quality of governance is poor. "I am a cabinet minister in the Yogi Government but even the administration did not listen to me. You people had seen with your own eyes as how I had to work along with others to build a road near my village so that guests coming for my son's marriage could reach the venue," Rajbhar said.

"If the local administration does not listen to minister you can understand the plight of common man," he said.

SBSP has four MLAs one of them Rajbhar is cabinet rank minister in the Yogi Government.

This is no longer a secret that BJP and SBSP enjoys a blow hot, blow cold relationship. It has touched such a nadir that Rajbhar had called a BJP legislator `cycle chor' while the ruling party legislator equated the minister with `kutta' (dog).

After Rajbhar had a meeting with senior SP leader Shivpal Singh Yadav, BJP MLA Surendra Singh equated him (Rajbhar) with dog saying he will go and join the party which will throw bones. "He (Rajbhar) has no standing. He will go and join the party that will throw bones," Singh, who is MLA from Berriya in Ballia district said.

When Rajbhar came to know about this statement he said that Singh was a cycle chor. "His (legislator's) mental condition is bad. He should come to Varanasi he will get him admitted in the hospital," the minister said.

Rajbhar said that his party belongs to backward and will continue to raise voice in support of them. "It is up to BJP to continue alliance with us or not. But I think the relations are now bit strained," he said. UNI