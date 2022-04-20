SBSP Prez Rajbhar To Highlight BJP Govt's Failures Through Fasting From Dec 24

Lucknow: Rebel Uttar Pradesh minister and president of the Suheldeo Bharatiya Samaj Party(SBSP) president Om Prakash Rajbhar has announced to hold fast against the failures of the BJP government in the state.

The fast of the SBSP leaders including him would commence from December 24 at different places in the state, announced Mr Rajbhar here on Monday.

" The BJP government has failed to fulfill the promises made during the elections in 2017 which had forced us to hold a protest to remind them about their commitments. We are the alliance partners of the BJP and how will we go before the people seeking votes in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls," he said.

Giving a long list of unfulfilled promises, he said the BJP had promised to provide free coaching to the SC/ST students for Civil Services exams besides other promise including quota for the most backward and most dalit community.

The UP minister, who has not been invited for the Rajbhar rally at Ghazipur on December 29 to be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said his party would not demand a single seat in the alliance from BJP in the Lok Sabha elections, but will fight till the end for demanding to fulfill the promises made by the BJP in the assembly polls.Mr Rajbhar, said BJP was just trying to divide the state in the name of community and caste over Ram Temple, Kumbh at Prayagraj and raking up Hindutava agenda. UNI