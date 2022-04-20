SBSP Of Om Prakash Rajbhar Shows Its Impact In Poorvanchal In LS Polls

Lucknow: Suheldeo Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP), the erstwhile alliance partner of the BJP in Uttar Pradesh, had certainly impacted the Lok Sabha polls in eastern UP in at least seven Lok Sabha constituencies where it came to the third spot.

SBSP president Om Prakash Rajbhar was sacked from the UP ministry on May 20 just after the end of the last phase of polls. Seven of his party leaders given other government posts were also expelled along with him.

But in the results declared on May 23, it was found that the party performed well in around 10 seats of the 39 it contested.

In seven seats, it came on the third spot pushing Congress in the fourth place. In both Ghosi and Ghazipur seats, where BJP lost to BSP, SBSP was in the third spot by getting 39860 and 33877 votes respectively. In Ghazipur, Union railway minister Manoj Sinha lost by over 1.50 lakh votes to BSP's Afzal Ansari while in Ghosi BJP's Harinarain lost to BSP's Atul Singh by a margin of over 1.20 lakh votes.

The other seats, where SBSP got the third spot ahead of Congress are Ballia (35,900 votes), Machlishahr ( 11,223 votes), Azamgarh ( 16078 votes), Lalganj ( 17927 votes) and Salempur( 33520 votes). Similarly in three seats, SBSP candidates were in fourth place including in Varanasi from where PM Narendra Modi was the candidate. In Varanasi they got 9892 votes, in Robertsganj 4817 votes and in Chandauli, from where UP BJP president Mahendra Nath Pandey won, they got 18485 votes. UNI