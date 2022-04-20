SBSP Likely To Stitch Alliance With SP

Lucknow: Bhartiya Janata party's former ally in Uttar Pradesh -- Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) -- is likely to forge an alliance with Samjawadi Party (SP) in the upcoming bypolls scheduled to be held on 13 assembly seats in the state.

SBSP chief Om Prakash Rajbhar on Friday met SP chief Akhilesh Yadav where they talked about the possibility of a new political alliance in the state during the bypolls. SP sources here on Saturday said that SBSP has demanded 3 seats of the 13, all in eastern UP, to be given to them in the bypolls. But the SP leadership was yet to give its nod to the new alliance.

Out of 13 assembly seats, Rajbhar's SBSP has demanded Jalalpur assembly seat in Ambedkarnagar and Balha assembly seat in Bahraich besides another one.

But sources said that SP leadership was only interested in giving two seats to SBSP. During the 2017 assembly polls, Om Prakash Rajbhar's SBSP had bagged four assembly seats, the party had contested in alliance with the BJP on these seats.

On the other hand, the BJP has been promoting Anil Rajbhar, another leader form the Rajbhar community, since Om Prakash was sacked and shown the door from the alliance. He had been critical of the Yogi government. Just before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Om Prakash had slammed the BJP for not giving desired tickets to his party after which he fielded candidates of his party against the BJP.

Meanwhile, SP chief and former chief minister Akhilesh has asked his party workers on Saturday to prepare well for the bypolls on a serious note. "Common people are now fed up of the BJP rule and we should be aiming at winning all assembly seats in the by-polls," Yadav had said. He also asked party members to get the current status of the schemes initiated by his government such as 1090 Women Helpline, Dial 100 service, etc.

The SP fought Lok Sabha elections in an alliance with the Bahujan Samaj Party, but following the defeat, the BSP called off the alliance. In 2017 assembly polls, the SP had contested in alliance with the Congress but that too didn't work out and the alliance was called off later on. Preparing for the polls. Akhilesh on Friday also dissolved the party's entire Uttar Pradesh units including the state executive, and district and youth wings, sources said, as he attempts a course correction in the party after its Lok Sabha poll debacle. The party, however, has retained state president Naresh Uttam. UNI