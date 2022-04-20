SBSP, Four Others Form New Morcha In UP

Lucknow: The Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) has joined hands with four other parties to form the Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha that will contest the next assembly elections in 2022 against the policies of the BJP.

SBSP minister Om Prakash Rajbhar, who was dismissed from the Yogi Adityanath cabinet in May this year, said that the Morcha included Jan Adhikar Party (led by former minister Babu Singh Khushwaha), Rashtriya Uday Party, Rashtriya Upekshit Samaj Party and Janta Kranti Party and SBSP.

"The Morcha will hold is first rally in Ballia on December 14 and then rallies will be held in each of the 75 districts of the state. The Yogi Adityanath government is pursuing policies that are anti-people, anti-Dalit and anti-poor. Instead of removing poverty, the ruling BJP is removing the poor," said Om Prakash Rajbhar, president SBSP.

He further said, "The state government is only lighting ''diyas'', installing statues and changing names. There is no concern over the poor medical facilities and lack of improvement in the health sector." Barring SBSP, the remaining four parties have negligible presence in the state politics and have very limited areas of influence. --IANS