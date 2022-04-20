SBSP Decides To Continue Their Alliance With BJP In UP

Lucknow: With no threat of snapping ties with the Bharatiya Janata Party in Uttar Pradesh, the all important meeting of the Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) on Tuesday said that they will fight for the rights most backward and most dalit community.

" There is no question of snapping ties with the BJP at this juncture. We have formed the government in UP with the BJP and will be the part of it," said its national president, Om Prakash Rajbhar, who is a cabinet minister in the Yogi Adityanath government.

Rajbhar talking to UNI after the crucial meeting said that no discussion was held over the alliance with the BJP. " We are the alliance partners and will continue to pressurise them to concede to our demands of giving rights to the most backward and most dalit communities."

Rajbhar said that pointing out the lapses of the state government is the duty of the alliance partners and we are doing it.

However, the UP minister said that the party MLAs were yet to reply on the notice sent to him for cross voting in the Rajya Sabha elections.

The SBSP, an ally of the BJP, has four MLAs in the state and during the Rajya sabha polls there were reports that two of its MLAs cross voted.

The meeting will also discuss the party's upcoming conference in Deoria and expansion of the organisation.

Days before the Rajya Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh, the SBSP had sent shock waves in the corridors of power in the state by skipping the first year celebrations of the Yogi Adityanath government on March 19 and announcing that its MLAs would not vote for the BJP. The sulking alliance partner SBSP rushed to Delhi and met BJP president Amit Shah to register its complaint that the "big brother BJP" was not following "coalition dharma". But, after talks with Shah, the SBSP chief appeared mollified and announced that his MLAs would back BJP candidates for the Rajya Sabha polls. UNI