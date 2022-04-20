SBSP Chief Lends Support To SP, BSP, Cong In UP Panchayat Polls

Ballia: Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party president Omprakash Rajbhar on Tuesday announced support to the SP, BSP and Congress against the BJP in the district panchyat chairpersons' elections and is open to a tie-up with them in the state polls.

Rajbhar, a former BJP ally, heads a front of small parties which intend to fight the next year's assembly polls together.

"To defeat the BJP, our party will support strong candidates of the SP, BJP and Congress for district panchayat chairpersons' posts. Our option for alliance with these parties for the assembly polls is open," he told reporters here.

The Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief also said that dethroning BJP was his "first priority".

Targeting the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government, he said, "Now the time has come for Yogi to go." Rajbhar alleged that the BJP is enacting a drama by spreading news of a rift between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the UP CM to divert attention of the people from price rise and other issues. —PTI