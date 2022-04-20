SBI Q3 net profit up 30%; shares surge

Mumbai: State Bank of India, the nation`s top lender by assets, reported a 30 percent increase in quarterly profit, lagging estimates, although bad loans rose less than feared, sending its shares 6 percent higher. State Bank, which accounts for about a quarter of loans and deposits in the country, said net profit rose to Rs 29.10 billion (USD 468.4 million) from Rs 22.34 billion a year earlier. Analysts on average had expected a net profit of Rs 32.74 billion, according to data compiled by Thomson Reuters. Gross bad loans ratio was 4.9 percent in the December quarter, compared with 4.89 percent in the September quarter. Reuters