SBI gives staggered withdrawal plan to Jan Dhan accounts

New Delhi: The State Bank of India has decided to allow withdrawals from Jan Dhan accounts only in a staggered manner to prevent rush of account holders looking for cash during the difficult period of Covid-19 induced lockdown.

As part of Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan package, a sum of Rs 500 per month, for the next three months, is being deposited into the accounts of women Jan Dhan Yojana account holders.

However, banks fear that this financial support could result in people rushing for withdrawals and crowding bank branches against the social distancing norms being practised to fight the deadly virus.

As per the staggered withdrawal plan prepared by the SBI, customers whose account numbers ends with 0 and 1 could withdraw money on April 3. Similarly, those with account numbers ending with 2 and 3 can make withdrawal on April 4, wand ith 4 and 5 on April 7, with 6 and 7 on April 8, and with 8 and 9 on April 9.

After April 9, beneficiaries may withdraw money at any bank any day at their convenience, the bank said in a statement.

The SBI has also requested beneficiaries to use neighbourhood ATMs, bank Mitras for making cash withdrawals up to Rs 2,000 as far as possible and not crowd the branches. At present there are no charges for withdrawing money at any banks ATM.

Source: IANS