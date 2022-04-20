SBI employees pledge Rs 100 cr to PM CARES Fund

New Delhi: In the fight against COVID-19, around 2,56,000 employees of the country''s largest lender, State Bank of India (SBI), have decided to contribute two days'' salary to the Prime Minister''s National Relief Fund.

With this collective effort of SBI employees, Rs 100 crore will be donated to the PM CARES Fund which is created to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

Last Week, SBI had committed 0.25% of annual profit for FY 2019-20 as a part of its CSR activities to fight COVID-19.

Rajnish Kumar, Chairman, SBI said: "It is a matter of pride for State Bank of India that all our employees voluntarily came forward to pledge their two days'' salary to the PM CARES Fund. This is the time where we all need to combat this battle of Covid-19 outbreak with united efforts. We at SBI would keep continuing our support the government in all its endeavours to address the challenges of this pandemic."

