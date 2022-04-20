SBI Branch Manager Held For Carrying Alcohol During Lockdown

Banda: An SBI branch manager was held here while he was on his way to give a bottle of alcohol to his senior during the ongoing nationwide lockdown, police sources said on Monday.

According to the sources, Branch Manager Bhagwat Singh of the State Bank of India (SBI) situated in Tindwari town, was on his way from Jauharpur village, to give one box of beer to his officer on Sunday night. Meanwhile, he was stopped by the Civil Lines Chowki police during a vehicle check owing to the lockdown.

Upon conducting a search, one box of beer was recovered from the beer. After seizing the liquor and car, a case has been registered against the Branch Manager. Further probe is on. UNI