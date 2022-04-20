Sawai Man Singh 1st Raj school to slash fees by 25%

Jaipur: In a silver lining of sorts for parents who have been demanding waiver on school fees in view of Covid-19 pandemic in Rajasthan, Sawai Man Singh Vidyalaya (SMS) here has become the first elite school to cut 25 per cent fees of students amid the crisis.

A letter issued by the school''s managing committee to parents read that the institution shall give relief to parents through a grant ''COVID scholarship 20-21''.

It further said: "The management took the decision to give relief in payment of fees through a grant ''COVID scholarship'' to all students at 25 per cent of declared school fee for the current academic session. The amount of the said scholarship shall be credited to school fee accounts of all students and any excess amount deposited shall be refunded."

Giving another breather to parents, the school management has also decided to provide a fee payment option on a monthly basis.

Vikramaditya, secretary of the managing committee of the school said, "As a true custodian of the rich legacy of the late Rajmata Gayatri Deviji known for her vision, modernisation and concern for people, the management is doing a bit to maintain her values and virtues. The scholarship was considered after we took note of possible financial stress caused by the pandemic."

Sunil Yadav, All Rajasthan Private School Parents Forum president, who has been leading a campaign #NoSchoolNoFee'' with other parents in wake of COVID campaign welcomed the initiative taken by SMS and said, "Sawai Man Singh Vidyalaya in Rajasthan has shown the way to other schools. Now, they should also come up to show solidarity with parents as they have not earned anything in the last three months."

Speaking to IANS, School Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasara said that schools should desist from demanding complete fees from parents at least for sometime.

"Parents should not worry as all their concerns shall be addressed. When there have been no schools running since mid-March, how can the school management demand a complete fee," he said.

