Saudis frustrated with Pakistan's decision to stay away from Yemen

Islamabad: Saudi Arabia is unhappy over Pakistan's decision not to send troops and stay away from the raging conflict in Yemen, the Kingdom's envoy here has said. Riyadh launched an offensive against Houthi rebels in March to restore the government of President Mansour Hadi, who fled the country in the face of a rebel advance. "How would Pakistanis feel if we do the same with you in the time of crises," The Express Tribune quoted acting Saudi Ambassador Jassim Bin Mohammad Al-Khalidi as saying. Replying to a question on whether Saudi Arabia was disappointed by the resolution adopted by Pakistan's Parliament, Al-Khalidi said that his country still hopes that Pakistan would join the alliance, even if only for reconstruction and humanitarian work. This is the first time a Saudi official has publicly voiced his displeasure over Pakistan's reluctance to commit troops, and military equipment for the Yemen operation. The acting Saudi envoy said that Pakistan's support was crucial to send a message to the people of Yemen that not only the Arab countries, but the rest of the Muslim world was showing solidarity with Hadi's legitimate government. Al-Khalidi, however, ruled out the possibility of launching of ground offensive in Yemen. "The situation in Yemen is now under control and most of the objectives have been achieved," he added. Pakistan relations with Saudi Arabia came under strain over its reluctance to join the war in Yemen, forcing Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to lead a powerful delegation comprising of Army chief General Raheel Sharif to Saudi Arabia as part of a damage control exercise. PTI