Saudi to set up 1st 'black gold' museum

Riyadh: Saudi Arabias Ministry of Culture has announced plans to set up a "black gold" museum, the first-ever permanent creative museum on oil, in Riyadh in July 2022, the media reported.

An impressive galaxy of celebrated artists from all over the world will showcase their work, which will be established in partnership with the King Abdullah Petroleum Studies and Research Centre, Gulf News reported on Wednesday citing the Ministry as saying.

The black gold museum will fall under the umbrella of the "Specialised Museums" initiative announced by the Ministry in its first package of initiatives that include art museums specialised in creative fields to be launched in a number of cities across the Kingdom.

It will also provide creative narration of the role of oil in human life, from its being a raw material to its contemporary formations, through innovative artworks based on contemporary concepts.

The museum will display more than 200 contemporary artworks, and will host annual temporary exhibitions and educational programmes for all segments of society.

Its headquarters will host a variety of artistic spaces that include a fixed space for contemporary arts, visual performances and multi-media, as well as a parallel space for temporary exhibitions, a shop and a cafe, conference rooms and spaces for educational and consultancy programmes and events, Gulf News reported.

This exhibits will be divided into four main sections - encounter, dreams, doubts, and the future.

