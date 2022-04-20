Saudi man ties knot with Russian as per Hindu rituals in Guj

Surat:�Breaking boundaries of religion and culture, a Saudi Arabian man tied the knot with his Russian fianc�e in a traditional Hindu ceremony here after colourful customs and unique wedding rituals caught their fancy. The ceremony held yesterday was organised by their common friend - Kishan Dholiya. Interestingly, the couple - Hamid Al-Hamad and Juliana Smirnoff - had come to the city few days back to attend Kishan's marriage. Both of them got so impressed with the rituals and entire process of Hindu marriage that they decided to wed here as per those traditions. "They came here just to attend Kishan's marriage, which took place a week back. Since they came here for the first time, both of them got curious about various rituals performed during the marriage. We made them understand the importance of each ritual," Kishan's relative Mansukh Desai said. "Describing the importance of various rituals and shlokas (verses) recited by the priest, we told them that these things are important for a long-lasting married life. Upon learning this, they instantly took the decision to marry here as per these traditions," he added. Hamid is a software engineer while Juliana is into textile business. Both of them have been living in China since last few years and came in contact with Kishan there who had gone to the country for higher studies. Upon his invitation, both of them came here to attend Kishan's marriage and fell in love with the culture. "Indian culture and traditions caught our attention. One cannot ignore such traditional values, which are many years old. Thus, me and Juliana took a quick decision to marry as per these traditions," said Hamid, who wore a traditional sherwani while Julinana was dressed in a saree. "It was always my dream to wear traditional Indian attire. Though they are quite heavy, they are very beautiful. I am so happy to get married here," Juliana said. After the couple took the spot decision to marry here, Kishan and his family arranged for their clothes, jewellery, venue etc, and arranged the wedding ceremony at Varachha area in Surat which was attended by Kishan's relatives and friends. "To make them understand the importance of each ritual, we even translated all shlokas into English and kept on reciting them during the ritual. They are very happy to get married here," said Kishan.