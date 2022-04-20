Saudi-Led Coalition Intercepts 7 Bomb-Laden Drones In Yemen

Sanaa: The Saudi-led coalition intercepted seven bomb-laden drones in the war-torn Yemen, according to the local media.

The Houthi-launched drones were targeting Saudi's southern region, Xinhua news agency reported citing the local media as saying.

The coalition described the attacks as "war crimes" and stressed taking necessary military procedures to protect civilians.

Earlier in the day, the coalition had announced intercepted a drone launched by Houthi militia toward Saudi border city Khamis Mushait.

Various Saudi cities, especially those on the southwest border, are frequently targeted by drones and missiles.

Some successful attacks reached vital establishments, such as oil facilities and airports, causing fires and property damage, according to media reports. Saudi Arabia has been leading a war in Yemen against the Houthi militia since 2015, in support of the government of Yemeni President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi. —IANS