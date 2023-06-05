Saudi Arabia To Participate In Mt Everest International Yoga Championship

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia's national team is all set to take part in their first-ever international contest, the 2nd Mt Everest International Yoga Championship scheduled to be held in Nepal's Kathmandu from June 8 to 10, Saudi Arabia-based Arab News reported.

Saudi Arabia's team arrived in the capital on June 1, where they are undergoing special training under the supervision of head coach Vijay Yadav. As per the news report, Vijay Yadav during his career has won more than 50 medals, including five gold.

Nouf Al-Marwaai, Saudi Yoga Committee President, said she was proud of the team. She further said that she expressed confidence that the team will outperform many other nations, as per the Arab News report. Nouf Al-Marwaai further stated that the team includes Ahmed Shilati, Samaher Al-Malki, Jouda Sharaf, Joud Abed and Bader Al-Ghamdi. While addressing a press conference before their departure, Al-Malki, who is also a yoga instructor, said that the team was ready for their first international championship, Arab News reported.

"We are ready to participate in the yoga championship in Nepal to raise the flag of Saudi Arabia. And the spread of yoga has become (important) for us. It is always better to start from a young age to practice this sport," Arab News quoted Al-Malki as saying. Bader Al-Ghamdi, Saudi Arabia's youngest athlete aged 8 years, said he was looking forward to representing Saudi Arabia in the junior category. He said that he hopes to win a medal at the championship. Al-Ghamdi stated that he loves yoga as it teaches him "how to breathe, how to exercise and how to balance" and added that his dream is to become a professional yoga player. While speaking at the press conference, Ahmed Al-Saadi, Saudi Yoga Committee's executive director, said he was confident that the team will do well in the international contest, as per the news report. He further said, "The Saudi team has distinguished players and can help any coach in achieving good results because they have quality and intelligence." Prior to her arriving in Kathmandu, Al-Marwaai represented Saudi Arabia in the working group for civil society C20 under the auspices of the G20 Summit set to be held this year in India, Arab News reported. C20 provides a platform for Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) around the world to bring forth a non-government and non-business voice to G20, according to the statement on the G20 website. Al-Marwaai called it an "honour" to be part of the International Yoga Program in India under the theme 'One Earth, One Family, One Future Through Yoga,' as per the Arab News report. She even expressed gratitude to the Indian government and organizers for their "warm reception and exceptional hospitality" and wished all the success to India's G20 Presidency. —ANI