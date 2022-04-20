Saudi Arabia to lift travel restrictions from Jan. 2021

Riyadh:Saudi Arabia announced Sunday it will lift restrictions on the departure and arrival of its citizens from January 2021.

The Interior Ministry in a statement on the Saudi Press Agency attributed the delay in lifting the restrictions to the outbreak of COVID-19 in some countries.

The Health Ministry said it has the right, according to the situation, to impose certain precautionary measures. Some sectors would be allowed to travel, including government officials, diplomats and ill individuals.

The kingdom will partially lift the ban of international flights and open land, sea, and air borders for those who were excepted from the travel ban to enter and leave Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia has been witnessing a decline in daily COVID-19 infections. The Health Ministry confirmed Sunday 601 new cases, raising the tally to 325,651. Enditem.

—IANS



