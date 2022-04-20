Saudi Arabia to allow 250,000 domestic pilgrims to perform Umrah as pilgrimage resumes

Riyadh: The Saudi Ministry of Haj and Umrah announced on Tuesday that it will be permitting some 250,000 domestic pilgrims to perform Umrah in the second phase of the gradual resumption of the pilgrimage at Mecca.

The second phase of Umrah will begin on October 18, while the third phase, which allows pilgrims from outside the Kingdom, will begin on November 1, Gulf News reported.

It further said that the mechanism for the quota selection from countries will be announced later.

Worshipers who want to perform the Umrah need to register through the Eatmarna App to obtain permits, the statement said.

Foreign pilgrims coming from abroad will be allowed to perform Umrah and visit holy mosques from November 1, which marks the beginning of the third phase of the gradual lifting of the temporary suspension of the service.

Worshipers will also be permitted to visit Al Rawdah Al Sharifa and the old mosque area at the Prophet's Mosque in Medina, Hani Al Omairi, member of the National Committee for Haj and Umrah said.

Buses transporting pilgrims will be allowed to operate at no more than 40 per cent capacity, and only two Umrah pilgrims will be allowed to stay in a single room in compliance with the coronavirus-related precautionary measures.

—UNI