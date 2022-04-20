Saudi Arabia pledges $274 mn in aid for Yemen

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia, which is leading a three-week-old air war against rebel forces in Yemen, on Saturday announced USD 274 million in humanitarian aid for the chaos-wracked country. The pledge, which the official SPA news agency said was ordered by King Salman, followed a UN appeal Friday for USD 274 million (253 million euros) to provide emergency assistance to the millions affected by the conflict. The kingdom "stands with its Yemeni brothers" and hopes for "the restoration of security and stability," it said, quoting an official statement. Yemen has sunk further into chaos since the start of the air raids by a Saudi-led regional coalition on Iran-backed rebels whose sweeping advance forced President Abedrabbo Mansour Hadi to flee abroad. The United Nations says hundreds of people have died and thousands of families have fled their homes in the war. Aid agencies have warned of an unfolding humanitarian disaster. "Ordinary families are struggling to access health care, water, food and fuel -- basic requirements for their survival," UN Humanitarian Coordinator Johannes Van Der Klaauw said Friday as he appealed for funds. AFP