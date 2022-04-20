Saudi Arabia calls for urgent meeting of OPEC+ states

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia has called for an urgent meeting of the OPEC+ group and other countries in an effort to reach a fair agreement to restore the desired balance of oil markets, state media reported.

The state media report said on Thursday that that Saudi Arabia made efforts during the past period to reach an agreement within OPEC+ group to restore equilibrium in the oil market, as it has garnered the support of as many as 22 countries within OPEC+ group, but it was not possible to reach an agreement due to lack of consensus, reports Xinhua news agency.

In a phone call between the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud and US President Donald Trump also on Thursday, the two leaders reviewed the situations of energy markets in the world.

