Satyendar Jain petitions the court for an order prohibiting the media from airing CCTV footage

New Delhi (The Hawk): The Tihar jail administration is being criticised by imprisoned minister Satyendar Jain in a Delhi court for denying him access to basic food items and for forbidding the media from airing film taken inside his cell.

Senior Attorney Rahul Mehra, who was representing Jain, noted to Special Judge Vikas Dhull that further video was released on Wednesday morning despite the matter having been heard on Tuesday.

He continued by saying that routine video footage was being leaked. But the special judge claims that Jain didn't make any application on his behalf about this matter. As a result, a request was made to control the media and to launch an investigation into how the leak occurred.

These remarks were made as the court was already hearing Jain's complaint against the Tihar jail authorities for failing to provide him with basic dietary items in accordance with his religious beliefs and for refusing to allow any medical examinations, which are allegedly due as of last month.

The petition emphasises that Jain cannot be treated in this manner and forced to starve, give up his religious convictions, or be denied access to basic medical care because he is still a prisoner awaiting trial and not a convicted person.

The petition also made the jail authorities aware that they had ceased giving him the raw fruits, veggies, and dried fruits that his doctors had ordered for the previous 12 days.

The hearing in this subject will proceed on Thursday following the submission of the complete answer from the jail administration.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED), according to Mehra, leaked video from inside Jain's jail cell to the media on Tuesday. Mehra requested the court to guarantee that Jain has a fair trial.

On November 28, the court decided to resume considering the ED's claim of contempt.

(Inputs from Agencies)