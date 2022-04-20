Satyarthis Bharat Yatra Reaches Uttarakhand

Dehradun: Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi today said his Bharat Yatra was a countrywide campaign to raise awareness about child rights and justice to children.

Speaking at a symposium on Surakshit bachpan surakshit Bharat held at Paramartha Niketan Rishikesh, Satyarthi said the campaign which began on September 11 from Kanyakumari was aimed at stopping the crimes against children, including trafficking.

The Nobel Peace Prize awardee, who arrived in Rishikesh today in the course of his Bharat Yatra, called on Paramartha Niketan chief Swami Chidananda Saraswati.

He also asked Saraswati to send a message of "surakshit bachpan" (safe childhood) to the world the way he had created awareness about the conservation of the environment and rivers. Satyarthis Bharat Yatra will conclude in Delhi on October 16. PTI