Satyamev Jayate, says UP CM after Babri verdict

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday welcomed the acquittal of all 32 accused in the Babri mosque demolition case and said that the court verdict proved the maxim 'Satyamev Jayate' or truth prevails.

In a statement, he said that the verdict proved that various Hindu leaders and seers were "falsely implicated" by the then Congress government at the Centre, which was driven by its policy of political appeasement.

The Chief Minister said that the Congress should now "apologise for its deeds" after the court judgment.

A Special CBI court, hearing the mosque demolition case of December 6, 1992, acquitted the accused, saying it was "spontaneous and not a planned move".

Those acquitted in the case that lasted 28 years include former Deputy Prime Minister LK Advani, former Union Ministers MM Joshi and Uma Bharti, former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Kalyan Singh, and Mahant Nritya Gopal Das.

—IANS