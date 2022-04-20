Satpal Maharaj, Wife Recover From Coronavirus

Dehradun (The Hawk):Uttarakhand tourism Minister Satpal Maharaj and his wife Amrita Rawat have recovered from coronavirus. Both their reports have tested negative at a private laboratory. Satpal Maharaj and his family members were on home quarantine after being discharged from AIIMS Rishikesh. He and his family members were in home quarantine. Amrita Rawat had tested positive for Coronavirus on 30 May after which Satpal Maharaj, 4 family members and 17 staff had tested positive for Coronavirus.



