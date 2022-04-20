Satisfied With Poll Preparedness In UP: EC

Lucknow: Expressing satisfaction on the preparedness for holding a smooth and fair poll in Uttar Pradesh, Deputy Election Commissioner Vijay Deo today held a review meeting with the officials, hinting that election dates could be announced any day.

"The Election Model Code of Conduct would be strictly enforced in the state within 24 hours of the announcement of poll dates and the Commission would not allow any relaxation," he said.

The Deputy Election Commissioner, who had reviewed the preparedness in Varanasi, Allahabad and Kanpur since December 19, told reporters here that he was satisfied with the preparedness with all the booths having Assured Minimum Facility (AMF), including toilets, drinking water and electricity. "This time as a first, voters of the Indian Defence services would be allowed to have e-postal ballots, besides in view of keeping the sanctity of the elections, all the police stations have been made the centre points of any criminal act during the election period and the SHOs would be held responsible.

''For this, a separate App would be brought, where all details would be made available," he said.

Mr Deo said once the poll dates are announced, everything will fall in line, including the law and order, and strictness would be maintained at any cost.

"Within 24 hours of the announcement of the poll dates, the cities would be cleared from political banners, posters and hoardings besides no one will be allowed to hold meetings or take out processions nor they can put any banners or hoardings," he announced.

He said that all committees at the district level for monitoring the free and fair polls have been set up in UP, while issues like paid news intimidation of the voters would be in the radar of the Election Commission.

Claiming that there would be adequate numbers of security personnel in the UP polls, including the Central para-military forces, the Deputy Election Commissioner maintained that vulnerability mapping would be done to identified the disturbed areas and polling booths, while a special check would be done so that criminals do not use mobile phones from the jails. Talking about the ongoing summary revision of the electoral rolls, he said that it would be published as per the schedule and this time, orders have been given to the authorities to make the system transparent, so that the deletion and addition do not enter into controversy.