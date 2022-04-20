Satisfied With Hike In Allowance For Prasad, Says Chief Priest Of Makeshift Temple At Ayodhya

Ayodhya: Chief priest of the makeshift Ram temple in Ayodhya, Acharya Satyendra Das on Monday expressed satisfaction with the administration's decision to increase the monthly allowance for 'bhog' (prasad), which is offered after daily puja rituals at the temple.

"We are happy with the decision to give Rs 3,800 more as allowance for prasad. We are completely satisfied with this increase as there will be no deficiency of funds for offerings to the Lord now," Das told ANI here.

The increase has come after Das wrote a letter to the Commissioner expressing dissatisfaction with the earlier increase in the allowance and salaries given to the chief priest and junior priests at the makeshift temple.

"I had earlier expressed my dissatisfaction to the Commissioner in a letter, following which they had increased just Rs 800 for the offerings and hiked Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 respectively the salaries of the chief priest and other priests of the temple respectively," Das said.

According to Das, the Commissioner had responded by stating that the salaries of the priests will be increased in the next six months.

"The Commissioner responded to my letter with an increase in the allowance and also assured me that an increase in our salaries will be done in the six months. For the time being, we are happy," he added. With this hike, the head priest will get Rs 13,000 while the junior-priests will now be given Rs 7,000 per month.