Sasken appoints Edwin Moses as President and COO

Bengaluru: Sasken Technologies on Monday announced the appointment of Edwin Moses as President and Chief Operating Officer reporting to Chairman, Managing Director and CEO Rajiv C Mody.

He will assume responsibility immediately for worldwide sales, global delivery, practice and R&D, marketing and other business enabling functions.

Moses brings 35-plus years of deep cross-functional leadership experience across a diverse array of markets and industries. Till recently, he was with Oracle Corporation as the Group Vice President for financial services global business unit (FSGBU) business.

In his earlier stint with Sasken, he led the worldwide marketing and sales for the company's products division during 2001-08.

"Moses is an accomplished industry leader who has driven and executed global growth and transformation initiatives in complex markets and operating environments," said Mody.

"We believe his strong track record of driving strategic alignment and accountability, also championing operational excellence across the organisation, will lead our concerted efforts to grow multi-year, sustainable revenue streams. Moses will drive this transformation from here on," he said in a statement.

Sasken is a specialist in product engineering and digital transformation, providing concept-to-market, chip-to-cognition R&D services to global leaders in semiconductor, automotive, industrials, consumer electronics, enterprise devices, SatCom and transportation industries.

For over 30 years and with multiple patents, the company has transformed businesses of 100-plus Fortune 500 companies, powering more than a billion devices through its services and IP. (ANI)