Sasikala Usurps AIADMK

New Delhi (The Hawk): Irrepressible prima donna, literally alter ego to late Jayalalitha, Sasikala, Cleopatra-like has virtually usurped AIADMK again like she succeeded in doing --- later, uprooted --- at least thrice during Jayalalitha's lifetime.

When Mademoiselle or Amma Jaya was breathing her last, Sasikala was incarcerating in prison on various serious charges.

Now she has completed her prison term and is out in the open. This happened just before the last Tamil Nadu assembly elections.

She returned to the AIADMK for "space for herself" but she was virtually kicked out, swept off the AIADMK-vicinity for all times to come. Or so the then (pre-election) party bosses Paneerselvan etc (mis)calculated.

It was like if calculations were horses, not beggars but haywires like Paneerselvan would ride on them.

That did not happen. Chief Minister + AIADMK Boss O Paneerselvam was booed out by Janata Janardan.

Also shooed off was his deputy AIADMK joint boss Edapaddi K Palaniswami.

Along with them, their chosen, hand picked acolytes, rogues + boorish all were shooed off by their baiters who since long wanted their change.

The real 'chamge' to them is now provided by Sasikala who many see her as "Jayalalitha of 2021" complete with being supple, perfect 10, matronly, impeccable organiser (?).

She is already, at the time of writing, reorganising the dishevelled AIADMK and preparing it to re-enter the 'nucleus' of the masses of all hues all throughout the state effortlessly and make AIADMK a household name in the entire Tamil Nadue as before when Jayalalitha was alive and dictated terms to all and sundry for their all round benevolence...Sasikala is aiming for that and be synonymous with that at the soonest, perhaps in a jiffy...She has the ability of that, seriously opine the state's political observers of all hues. So, for all practical purposes, Sasikala via her masterly machinations has usurped AIADMK to suit her, realisation of her dream of being Tamil Nadu CM, interacting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi one-to-one in Race Course Road or Naya Central Vista in Delhi. Getcha?