In what is openly dreadfully addresed in entire Tamil Nadu as "Sasikala, The Incarcerating Power Mare, Her Mannargudi Mafia", it is now being waited with bated breath that as the state assembly elections will draw nearer, alter-ego of late state Chief Minister J Jayalalitha will be released from prison and she will go whole hog with her Mannargudi Mafia Brothers all throughout the state campaigning among the people of all castes to vote for her and her candidates so that the Tamil Nadu-people/masses of all hues re-see non-discriminatory all round developments in the whole state without any reservatin of any kind. According to reports reaching in Delhi, already, Sasikala, in prison, via her loyal campaign managers are tremendously succeeding in swaying the extremely choosy, selective Tamil Nadu electorate bend towards her because of her past successful development works for the entire state without any bias of any kind. Prople of the state unanimously want same developments works to be resurrected in the same pace as before and for that, they want Sasikala as their CM. Sasikala actually is Vivekanandan Krishnaveni Sasikala Natrajan. She represents powerful Thevar community in entire Tamil Nadu state but due to her pleasing personality, she was alter ego to late Tamil Nadu CM + a congenital Brahman J Jayalalitha. When the latter was alive and CM of the state, Sasikala was acclaimed by all as Super CM who had the full powers to bypass Jayalalitha and the latter did not mind her Poes Garden Residence 24x7x365 partner doing so even while the entire state's others, howsoever powerful they be in their own right, did not dare defy her ever but Sasikala frequently did and reportedly passed her own orders overwriting Jayalalitha's orders which often created a lot of administrative problems for the state's bureaucrats who characteristically have been peace-loving as has been tradition with the state's bureaucrats since their inception there. But Sasikala allegedly repudiated that…still vividly remembered by them.

There are more Sasikala lirutanants: TV Mahadevan, who is the son of Sasikala's late brother Dr Vinodagan is powerful in the Trichy region. Her nephew Vivek is consolidatedly emerged face in Tamil Nadu politics. Dhinakaran, Sudhakaran and Bhaskaran - famously known as TTV brothers are also integral part of famous Mannargudi mafia. It be vividly recalled, Jayalalitha was in the international news for Sudhakaran's grand wedding with Tamil all time super star Sivaji Ganesan's granddaughter which was popularly known as "mother of all weddings".

The record notes that over 1,50,000 guests were invited. The I-T Dept estimated the wedding cost at Rs 10 crore.

Sudhakaran was later disowned by Amma (respected sobriquet for Jayalalitha) when she lost the election in 1996 due to corruption charges, thanks to Sudhakaran. V Dhivakaran, Sasikala's brother is one of the most influential people in Delta region. He runs (?) the all-girls Sengamla Thayaar Educational Trust Women's College. He owns a massive property opposite the STET College at Sundarakottai near Mannargudi town.

In the 80s, as the Jayalalithaa-Sasikala relationship was blossoming into a strong friendship, members of Sasikala's family were still trying to make a life for themselves. "Her brother Dhivaharan's address was known as 'care of platform'," says long-time Mannargudi resident and businessman Krishnan*. "He would not have a place to even sit. He was friendly with the son of the owner of Vijayalakshmi Sack Mandi in the town, and they would sit outside the shop and while the time away. They were jobless." Like several others in rural TN, Dhivaharan went abroad as well to try and make a living. "I think he went to Singapore for some odd job, but returned soon," adds Krishnan.

Today, Dr V Dhivaharan, known in Mannargudi as "Boss", is one of the most influential individuals in the Cauvery-delta region, which includes Thanjavur and its surrounding districts. He owns and runs the all-girls Sengamala Thayaar Educational Trust Women's College, lives on a massive property opposite the STET College at Sundarakottai near Mannargudi town and is said to be a power centre in the politics, economy and social fabric of the Delta region.

His ascendency from "care of platform" Dhivaharan to "Boss" Dr V Dhivaharan coincides with the rise of what has come to be called the 'Mannargudi Mafia' – the extended family of VK Sasikala believed to literally run Tamil Nadu when the AIADMK is in power.

About the Mannargudi cartel : Dhivaharan is but a small part of the Mannargudi family, with his geographical boundaries and job well-defined. Over the years, the family network has spread its wings across Tamil Nadu, and is believed to have penetrated every layer of the government. They allegedly run the state with an iron-grip but behind the shield of secrecy, and not many risk talking about them on-record.

"And that's the reason they have succeeded so far,'' says a long-time DMK member from Mannargudi. "They wield all the power, control everything and yet no one can raise a finger and say they are doing it. That's the beauty of the system they have created," he says, adding that his admiration for the way the network operates is shared by many in the DMK too.

"They are everywhere," says a seasoned IPS officer requesting anonymity, "very manipulative, and try to manage everything. Their men are everywhere from Jaya TV to Ministers' offices, and have stooges in police and IAS, top to bottom. The system got weakened after the fall of Sasikala in 2012, but once she was back, they were too. And they don't leave out anything, even the cycle-stand contracts in bus-stands are taken in by them."

Even the party is tacitly controlled by the cartel, with key posts and election tickets apparently being influenced by the Sasikala family.

An insider says that to monitor the entire operation, Sasikala's family has its men – mostly from the Kallar community – placed at strategic positions, including all Cabinet Ministers' offices. Further, they have their eyes and ears among the bureaucrats and the state cadre too.

In places like Thanjavur, men are easily marked as those working with the cartel. "A senior IPS officer from the Thevar community, who was once a city's commissioner, has been a long-time comrade working with them. There are also officers passing on information from Delhi while on central deputation," says another police officer.

Different parts of the Sasikala family operate in different geographies across the state now. While Sasikala and Ilaivarasi live in Poes Garden, Jayalalithaa's residence, the Delta-districts are taken care of by Dhivaharan. Ilaivarasi is the wife of Jayaraman, Sasikala's brother who is no more. And, she is confidentlypredicted tobe back again with a bang with a focussed attention on abode of State Government : Fort St George opposite the world famous Marina Beach.Sasikala, The Incarcerating Power Mare, Her Mannargudi Mafia

In what is openly dreadfully addresed in entire Tamil Nadu as "Sasikala, The Incarcerating Power Mare, Her Mannargudi Mafia", it is now being waited with bated breath that as the state assembly elections will draw nearer, alter-ego of late state Chief Minister J Jayalalitha will be released from prison and she will go whole hog with her Mannargudi Mafia Brothers all throughout the state campaigning among the people of all castes to vote for her and her candidates so that the Tamil Nadu-people/masses of all hues re-see non-discriminatory all round developments in the whole state without any reservatin of any kind. According to reports reaching in Delhi, already, Sasikala, in prison, via her loyal campaign managers are tremendously succeeding in swaying the extremely choosy, selective Tamil Nadu electorate bend towards her because of her past successful development works for the entire state without any bias of any kind. Prople of the state unanimously want same developments works to be resurrected in the same pace as before and for that, they want Sasikala as their CM. Sasikala actually is Vivekanandan Krishnaveni Sasikala Natrajan. She represents powerful Thevar community in entire Tamil Nadu state but due to her pleasing personality, she was alter ego to late Tamil Nadu CM + a congenital Brahman J Jayalalitha. When the latter was alive and CM of the state, Sasikala was acclaimed by all as Super CM who had the full powers to bypass Jayalalitha and the latter did not mind her Poes Garden Residence 24x7x365 partner doing so even while the entire state's others, howsoever powerful they be in their own right, did not dare defy her ever but Sasikala frequently did and reportedly passed her own orders overwriting Jayalalitha's orders which often created a lot of administrative problems for the state's bureaucrats who characteristically have been peace-loving as has been tradition with the state's bureaucrats since their inception there. But Sasikala allegedly repudiated that…still vividly remembered by them.

There are more Sasikala lirutanants: TV Mahadevan, who is the son of Sasikala's late brother Dr Vinodagan is powerful in the Trichy region. Her nephew Vivek is consolidatedly emerged face in Tamil Nadu politics. Dhinakaran, Sudhakaran and Bhaskaran - famously known as TTV brothers are also integral part of famous Mannargudi mafia. It be vividly recalled, Jayalalitha was in the international news for Sudhakaran's grand wedding with Tamil all time super star Sivaji Ganesan's granddaughter which was popularly known as "mother of all weddings".

The record notes that over 1,50,000 guests were invited. The I-T Dept estimated the wedding cost at Rs 10 crore.

Sudhakaran was later disowned by Amma (respected sobriquet for Jayalalitha) when she lost the election in 1996 due to corruption charges, thanks to Sudhakaran. V Dhivakaran, Sasikala's brother is one of the most influential people in Delta region. He runs (?) the all-girls Sengamla Thayaar Educational Trust Women's College. He owns a massive property opposite the STET College at Sundarakottai near Mannargudi town.

In the 80s, as the Jayalalithaa-Sasikala relationship was blossoming into a strong friendship, members of Sasikala's family were still trying to make a life for themselves. "Her brother Dhivaharan's address was known as 'care of platform'," says long-time Mannargudi resident and businessman Krishnan*. "He would not have a place to even sit. He was friendly with the son of the owner of Vijayalakshmi Sack Mandi in the town, and they would sit outside the shop and while the time away. They were jobless." Like several others in rural TN, Dhivaharan went abroad as well to try and make a living. "I think he went to Singapore for some odd job, but returned soon," adds Krishnan.

Today, Dr V Dhivaharan, known in Mannargudi as "Boss", is one of the most influential individuals in the Cauvery-delta region, which includes Thanjavur and its surrounding districts. He owns and runs the all-girls Sengamala Thayaar Educational Trust Women's College, lives on a massive property opposite the STET College at Sundarakottai near Mannargudi town and is said to be a power centre in the politics, economy and social fabric of the Delta region.

His ascendency from "care of platform" Dhivaharan to "Boss" Dr V Dhivaharan coincides with the rise of what has come to be called the 'Mannargudi Mafia' – the extended family of VK Sasikala believed to literally run Tamil Nadu when the AIADMK is in power.

About the Mannargudi cartel : Dhivaharan is but a small part of the Mannargudi family, with his geographical boundaries and job well-defined. Over the years, the family network has spread its wings across Tamil Nadu, and is believed to have penetrated every layer of the government. They allegedly run the state with an iron-grip but behind the shield of secrecy, and not many risk talking about them on-record.

"And that's the reason they have succeeded so far,'' says a long-time DMK member from Mannargudi. "They wield all the power, control everything and yet no one can raise a finger and say they are doing it. That's the beauty of the system they have created," he says, adding that his admiration for the way the network operates is shared by many in the DMK too.

"They are everywhere," says a seasoned IPS officer requesting anonymity, "very manipulative, and try to manage everything. Their men are everywhere from Jaya TV to Ministers' offices, and have stooges in police and IAS, top to bottom. The system got weakened after the fall of Sasikala in 2012, but once she was back, they were too. And they don't leave out anything, even the cycle-stand contracts in bus-stands are taken in by them."

Even the party is tacitly controlled by the cartel, with key posts and election tickets apparently being influenced by the Sasikala family.

An insider says that to monitor the entire operation, Sasikala's family has its men – mostly from the Kallar community – placed at strategic positions, including all Cabinet Ministers' offices. Further, they have their eyes and ears among the bureaucrats and the state cadre too.

In places like Thanjavur, men are easily marked as those working with the cartel. "A senior IPS officer from the Thevar community, who was once a city's commissioner, has been a long-time comrade working with them. There are also officers passing on information from Delhi while on central deputation," says another police officer.

Different parts of the Sasikala family operate in different geographies across the state now. While Sasikala and Ilaivarasi live in Poes Garden, Jayalalithaa's residence, the Delta-districts are taken care of by Dhivaharan. Ilaivarasi is the wife of Jayaraman, Sasikala's brother who is no more. And, she is confidentlypredicted tobe back again with a bang with a focussed attention on abode of State Government : Fort St George opposite the world famous Marina Beach.

—The Hawk Features