    Menu
    States & UTs

    Sasikala decides to keep away from politics

    April20/ 2022


    Chennai: In a surprise development, Ms V K Sasikala,

    ousted former interim General Secretary of the ruling AIADMK and

    close-aide of late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, decided to stay away

    from politics.

    In a two-page statement issued late last night, she, however, did not

    attribute any reason for her decision to keep away from politics, while

    exhorting the 'true followers' of Ms Jayalalithaa to stay united, work

    hard and ensure that the opposition DMK did not come back to power

    after the April six Assembly elections and establish the golden rule of

    'Amma'.

    The "true followers" of Ms Jayalalithaa must "remain united, act wisely

    and work hard" during the Assembly elections so that the DMK, "our

    common enemy and evil force, as identified by Amma (Jayalalithaa),

    does not return to power and the golden rule of Amma is established

    in Tamil Nadu".

    Thanking all those who had showered their "affection and concern"

    on her, Sasikala claimed that she was "never keen on occupying any

    office or position of authority. I will ever remain indebted to Puratchi

    Thalaivi's (Jayalalithaa's) affectionate followers and the people of

    Tamil Nadu".

    She also said that she would "continue to pray to Ms Jayalalithaa

    and God for the establishment of the golden reign of Amma".

    Ms Sasikala's sudden decision to keep away from politics comes

    amid reports that BJP, a key ally of the AIADMK, suggesting to

    take the AMMK, floated by her nephew TTV Dhinakaran, on board

    its alliance.

    Ms Sasikala's decision also comes at a time when she asserted

    that she would retrieve the AIADMK and claimed that she was still

    the General Secretary.

    While sporting the AIADMK Party's flag on the bonnet of her car

    when she was discharged from Bengaluru hospital, she had also

    issued a statement on the occasion of Ms Jayalalithaa's birth

    anniversary as the General Secetary of the AIADMK.

    Mr Dhinakaran too said the the AMMK was formed only to retrieve

    the AIADMK.

    Ms Sasikala after her release from Bengaluru prison, where she

    served a four year term following her conviction in the DA case,

    asserted that she would continue to play active role in politics.

    Reacting to Ms Sasikala's decision to stay away from politics,

    the BJP said it was not behind her decision, while the Congress

    welcomed it.

    BJP State President L Murugan welcomed Ms Sasikala's decision.

    "We should welcome the reason mentioned by Ms Sasikala for

    deciding to keep away from politics. It should be our endeavour

    to keep the DMK out of power', he said.

    With this statement, she has destroyed the dreams of those

    who thought they could come to power by causing political

    confusion," Mr Murugan said.

    —UNI

    Categories :States & UTsTags :
    Related Post
    Most Commented

      Copyright © thehawk.in