Sasikala decides to keep away from politics

Chennai: In a surprise development, Ms V K Sasikala,
ousted former interim General Secretary of the ruling AIADMK and
close-aide of late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, decided to stay away
from politics.
In a two-page statement issued late last night, she, however, did not
attribute any reason for her decision to keep away from politics, while
exhorting the 'true followers' of Ms Jayalalithaa to stay united, work
hard and ensure that the opposition DMK did not come back to power
after the April six Assembly elections and establish the golden rule of
'Amma'.
The "true followers" of Ms Jayalalithaa must "remain united, act wisely
and work hard" during the Assembly elections so that the DMK, "our
common enemy and evil force, as identified by Amma (Jayalalithaa),
does not return to power and the golden rule of Amma is established
in Tamil Nadu".
Thanking all those who had showered their "affection and concern"
on her, Sasikala claimed that she was "never keen on occupying any
office or position of authority. I will ever remain indebted to Puratchi
Thalaivi's (Jayalalithaa's) affectionate followers and the people of
Tamil Nadu".
She also said that she would "continue to pray to Ms Jayalalithaa
and God for the establishment of the golden reign of Amma".
Ms Sasikala's sudden decision to keep away from politics comes
amid reports that BJP, a key ally of the AIADMK, suggesting to
take the AMMK, floated by her nephew TTV Dhinakaran, on board
its alliance.
Ms Sasikala's decision also comes at a time when she asserted
that she would retrieve the AIADMK and claimed that she was still
the General Secretary.
While sporting the AIADMK Party's flag on the bonnet of her car
when she was discharged from Bengaluru hospital, she had also
issued a statement on the occasion of Ms Jayalalithaa's birth
anniversary as the General Secetary of the AIADMK.
Mr Dhinakaran too said the the AMMK was formed only to retrieve
the AIADMK.
Ms Sasikala after her release from Bengaluru prison, where she
served a four year term following her conviction in the DA case,
asserted that she would continue to play active role in politics.
Reacting to Ms Sasikala's decision to stay away from politics,
the BJP said it was not behind her decision, while the Congress
welcomed it.
BJP State President L Murugan welcomed Ms Sasikala's decision.
"We should welcome the reason mentioned by Ms Sasikala for
deciding to keep away from politics. It should be our endeavour
to keep the DMK out of power', he said.
With this statement, she has destroyed the dreams of those
who thought they could come to power by causing political
confusion," Mr Murugan said.
