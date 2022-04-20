SARS-CoV-2: 9 More Succumb In U'khand, 243 Fresh Infections

Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 68,458 on Monday as 243 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 62,555 cured and recovered patients while the number of active cases in the state stands at 4,184. The state's toll rose to 1,116 as nine succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 24 hours, whereas the number of those migrated out of State is 603. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 441. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State has marginally gone up to 91.38 percent. District Dehradun again reported the maximum number of 107 fresh cases, whereas Nainital, Pauri Garhwal, Haridwar, Almora and U S Nagar followed with 24, 21, 18, 15 and 14 cases respectively. That apart, 12 cases were detected in Chamoli, 9 Champawat, 7 each in Bageshwar and Tehri Garhwal, 6 Rudraprayag, 2 Uttarkashi and 1 in Pithoragarh.