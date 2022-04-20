























Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 64,065 on Thursday as 480 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 58,823 cured and recovered patients while the number of active cases in the state stands at 3,680. The state's toll rose to 1047 as nine succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 24 hours, whereas the number of those migrated out of State is 515. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 602. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State has marginally gone up to 91.82 percent. District Pauri Garhwal reported the maximum number of 118 fresh cases, whereas Dehradun, Rudraprayag, Nainital, Almora and Haridwar followed with 84, 73, 47, 41 and 25 cases respectively. That apart 19 cases were detected in Bageshwar, Chamoli and Tehri Garhwal each, 14 Pithoragarh, 10 U S Nagar, 9 Uttarkashi and 2 in Champawat.SARS-CoV-2: 9 More Deaths, 480 New Cases In U'khand

