SARS-C0V-2 IgG & IgM Antibody & Cytokine Profile Tests Started At AIIMS, Rishikesh

Rishikesh (The Hawk): Padmashri Prof Ravi Kant, Director and CEO, AIIMS, Rishikesh and Prof Manoj Gupta, Dean-Academic inaugurated Covid-19 IgG/IgM antibody and Cytokine profile testing Laboratory with Biosafety level type-2 facility at Clinical Biochemistry Laboratory, All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Rishikesh. This lab facility is established by Prof Vivekanandhan S and his team. The Director appreciated Dr Vivekanandhan's innovative ideas and his continuous efforts to introduce new investigations in the Clinical Biochemistry Laboratory for the service of the public. Prof Vivekanandhan explained that this facility would be available first time in Uttarakhand to provide IgM, IgG and Cytokine profile testing by Chemiluminescence Immuno Assay (CLIA) method. SARS-CoV-2 antibody



testing is required for Convalescent plasma therapy, sero-surveillance, population screening and to monitor the progression of Novel Coronavirus disease.

Cytokine profile is required for therapeutic monitoring and to monitor the progress of the disease. Department is having two fully automatic chemiluminescence immune assay analyser. Dedicated for antibody and cytokine profile testing. One machine is capable of doing 240 tests per hour and another machine is capable of doing 180 tests per hour.

Each machine can give the result in 40 minutes.

Prof Manoj Gupta emphasized the importance of antibody screening and expressed his wish to screen Rishikesh population for COVID-19 antibodies. Dr Vivekanandhan S expressed his heartfelt thanks to his team members Dr Prasan Kumar Panda (Dept of General Medicine), Dr Gita Negi (Dept of Transfusion Med & Blood bank), Dr Sarama Saha (Associate Professor), Dr Karanvir Kaushal (Senior Resident), Mr Brijesh Ramola, Ms Jyoti Tiwari (Technical Assistant) and his department colleagues.