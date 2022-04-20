Sarpanch Contender's Daughter Gang Raped In UP

Barabanki: A minor girl in Uttar Pradesh was allegedly gang raped by four youths from her village in Barabanki district.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), Manoj Kumar Pandey, said that the incident in Zaidpur took place on Wednesday and the matter was reported on Thursday.

"The girl has filed a complaint accusing four youths of the village of abducting and raping her. The FIR has been filed and the girl has been sent for medical examination," he said.

The victim said in her complaint that she was on her way to her school when the four accused kidnapped her and took her to a deserted place and took turns raping her. She further stated that after reaching home she narrated her ordeal to her family members after which a complaint was lodged with the police.

The victim's father said that he is a candidate for the village head in the upcoming panchayat elections and he was being pressurized not to contest the polls.

He said that he was offered money and when he refused, his daughter was kidnapped by four youths.

He named Akash Verma, Lalji Verma, Sachin Verma and Shivam Verma as the four accused.

He further said that after committing the crime, they left his daughter near their house.

The ASP said, "The victim's statement has been recorded and a complaint has been filed. We have launched an investigation and will take appropriate action against the accused after the medical report is received." —IANS