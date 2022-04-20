Sargun Mehta flaunts attitude in ''papa ka kurta''

Chandigarh: Actress Sargun Mehta is currently spending time with her family in Chandigarh, and on Thursday she took to Instagram and posted a couple of pictures where she is seen wearing her father''s blue kurta.

"Papa ka kurta pehna hai ...Toh attitude toh baap hi hoga na. Have you ever worn your dads clothes?" she captioned the images.

Sargun teamed up her look with a pair of sunglasses.

Reacting to photographs, Sargun''s husband, actor Ravi Dubey, commented a string of red heart emojis.

On the work front, Sargun will be next seen in "Qismat 2", which also features Punjabi singer-actor Ammy Virk.

--IANS