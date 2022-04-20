Sarees And Jackets Are Done, People Are Now Obsessing Over 'Modi Mango'

Lucknow: The Mango festival at Lucknow celebrated different varieties of the 'King of Fruits' in a unique way by adding a political twist to the event!

With around 700 varieties of mangoes including famous Dashhari, Chausa, Hosnahara, Mallika, Tommy Atkins, Kesar and Langda, the unique 'Modi mango,' which weighs around 450 grams and has been named after PM Narendra Modi grabbed eyeballs, thanks to its peculiar name.

After PM Modi in a recent interview with actor Akshay Kumar spoke about his love for mangoes, many mango growers have named the fruit after his name.

"Just like Modi Ji, 'Modi Mango' has also garnered immense popularity. Like Prime Minister's 56-inch chest, the size of this mango is also very special. That's why it was named Modi Mango. Given its popularity, the name will be documented and patented," said General Secretary of the Mango committee, Upendra Kumar Singh.

The festival was inaugurated by Forest Minister Dara Singh Chauhan whereas Governor Ram Naik concluded the 2-day festival. It was organised by the state government along with the Department of Horticulture and Food Processing and UP Tourism.

This is not the first time that the 'King of Fruits' is being celebrated in the country with such fervour. A similar mango festival took place in the city of Banswara in Rajasthan. Around 46 unique varieties of mangoes grown in the region were put on display during the first mango festival. Many people were drawn to this Mango festival and were seen enjoying with their families.