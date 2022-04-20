Sardar Patel A True Saint Soldier Son Of Mother India: Satya Pal Jain

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel was a true Saint Soldier Son of Mother India, who made all the earlier Princely States merge with India and paved the way for making India a very strong nation in the whole world, saidSh. Satya Pal Jain, Ex BJP MP and Additional Solicitor General of India.Sh. Jain was addressing the gathering as chief guest in the boys Hostel no. 4 of Panjab University Chandigarh, after inaugurating “Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Library”, on the occasion of birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, which was observed as National Unity Day today.Prof. Raj Kumar, Vice Chancellor of the Panjab University who presided over the function, said that the works of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel has a message for the young generation of making India the more and more strong country which will dominate the whole world.The ultra modern, fully air conditioned reading hall, which was inaugurated today, can accommodate 75 students at a time.Among others who were present on this occasion included, Dr. Bharat, Hostel Warden, Prof. Arun Grover, Prof. S. K. Tomar, Prof. Ashok Kumar, Prof. Jagat Bhushan, Sh. Davesh Moudgil, Smt. Sukhbir Kaur, Smt. Latika Sharma, Dr. Krishan Gaba, Prof. Sukesh Kumar, Dr, Gaurav Gour, Prof. Sonal Chawala, Dr. Tamana Sehrawat, Smt. Dipti Gupta and Smt. Meenakshi.