Sarah Michelle dyed hair to embarrass her kids

Los Angeles: Actress Sarah Michelle Gellar has dyed her hair pink to embarrass her kids.

Taking to her Instagram, the "Cruel Intentions" fame artiste posted a video in which she is seen flaunting her pink locks, revealing she wanted to make her kids cringe, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

"Well because we''re still in quarantine, I had to think of a new and creative way to embarrass my children. Quaran-colour," Sarah said in the video.

The 47-year-old has two kids -- Charlotte, 10, and Rocky, seven -- with husband Freddie Prinze Jr.

"My kids are the most influential people in my life. I love to see the world through their eyes, and hear the questions they ask," Sarah added.

--IANS