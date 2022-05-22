Sarah Jessica's Met Gala pays tribute to an unsung Black designer

Taking to Instagram, Sarah dropped several pictures of her look. She donned the black-white hued, off-shoulder corset dress having a ball gown touch with an extravagant headpiece.

Washington: Fashion lovers witnessed some incredible and magnificent looks on Monday night at the star-studded Met Gala 2022. Veteran actor Sarah Jessica Parker, who made her first-debut appearance at the event back in 1995, stole the limelight by showing up at the gala wearing a corset dress. She opted for a Christopher John Rogers creation to walk up the red carpet. Taking to Instagram, Sarah dropped several pictures of her look. She donned the black-white hued, off-shoulder corset dress having a ball gown touch with an extravagant headpiece.





The 'Sex and the city' star had spent a handsome amount of time working with designers on this ensemble. As per The Hollywood Reporter, Sarah paid homage through her Met Gala appearance to Elizabeth Hobbs Keckley, the first black female fashion designer in the White house.—ANI