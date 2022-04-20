Sara Ali Khan to star opposite Ranveer in 'Simmba'

Filmmakers Rohit Shetty and Karan Johar have roped in Sara Ali Khan to star in their upcoming venture "Simmba".

The movie, directed by Rohit and produced by Dharma Productions, features Ranveer Singh in the lead role of cop Sangram Bhalerao

The film also marks the debut collaboration between Rohit and Johar.

The director will start shooting for the hardcore action drama sometime around April.

It is slated to release on December 28.

Sara is currently working on her debut project "Kedarnath". Directed by Abhishek Kapoor, the film also features Sushant Singh Rajput. —PTI



