Sara Ali Khan shares throwback pic of 'young mommy' Amrita

Mumbai: Sara Ali Khan has shared a picture from her childhood with mother Amrtia Singh and brother Ibrahim, with a dash of funky rhyming.

"Mother, Daughter- Iggy Potter … Riot of colours with Water Slaughter …Mommy so young I almost forgot her …Gulaal we threw, off-guard we caught her …But it was healthy fun with no totter …After all she's mother dearest- the OG Fautor," wrote Sara alongside the pictures that she posted.

The snapshot is from a Holi celebration and has the three of them hugging each other. Amrita's face is covered in red 'gulaal' while and Sara with her chubby cheeks looks cute.

Recently, Sara posted a quirky photo where she is seen twinning with her mom. In the picture, Sara and Amrita wear similar outfits. Even their masks are of the same design.

"Mommy's day out. #twinning #winning," the actress had captioned the picture.

Sara will next be seen alongside Varun Dhawan in David Dhawan's comedy flick "Coolie No. 1". The film is a remake of Dhawan's 1995 hit of the same name, starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor.

–IANS