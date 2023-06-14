Sara Ali Khan Recollects 'Kedarnath' Memories With Sushant Singh Rajput On His 3rd Death Anniversary

Mumbai: On Sushant Singh Rajput's 3rd death anniversary, his co-star Sara Ali Khan penned down a sweet note for the late actor and recollected the 'Kedarnath' memories.

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise on June 14, 2020 left a void in the heart of his fans and family members.

On Tuesday, the 'Atrangi Re' actor took to her Instagram handle and shared a throwback picture from the shoot diaries of her film 'Kedarnath' with Sushant Singh Rajput along with a heartfelt note.

In the note, she mentioned how she shared her 'first' moments with the late actor. "On our way to Kedarnath for the first time. On my way to shoot for the first time. And I know neither are ever going to feel the same again. But somewhere between action, cut, sunrise, rivers, clouds, moonlight, Kedarnath and Allah Hoo I know you're there. Keep shining amongst your stars. From Kedarnath to Andromeda."

Sara Ali Khan made her acting debut alongside Sushant Singh Rajput in her 2018 flick 'Kedarnath', directly by Abhishek Kapoor. The plot of the movie was based on the devastating floods which occured in Uttarakhand in 2013.

The film was an inter-faith love story between a wealthy Hindu girl (played by Sara) and a pithoo Muslim boy (played by Sushant). Sushant walked long distances with Sara on his back as a requirement for the film. The actor passed away in 2020 at his Bandra residence which created a lot of controversies. The CBI was brought to investigate the actor's death from various angles.

Post demise, his Patna residence was turned into his memorial with the late actor's telescope, books, guitar and other personal things.

Sushant Singh Rajput made his Bollywood debut with 'Kai Po Che' and was known for his kind gesture, and always treated his fans with utmost pleasure, he gathered a lot of popularity after his biggest success 'M.S Dhoni - The Untold Story'. His last big-screen appearance was 'Chhichhore' which was released in 2019 and was a blockbuster hit. The actor was last seen in director Mukesh Chhabra's 'Dil Bechara' opposite Sanjana Sanghi which was the official remake of the novel 'The Fault in our stars', the film went for an OTT release. —ANI