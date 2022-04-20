Sara Ali Khan's Kedarnath delayed further?

Mumbai: This year, we expected to see two gorgeous star-kids making their debuts — Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan. And while Janhvi's first film, Dhadak, has done wonders for her, there's still no sign of Sara's film Kedarnath opposite Sushant Singh Rajput.

A while back we heard that the makers of the film were targeting a November 30 release, but that may no longer be viable. With the release of the Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar-starrer 2.0 being pushed to November 29, Ronnie Screwvala and team may have to reconsider their release date.

At present, people in the film trade are pretty stressed out about how many screens and shows should be made available to each new release and to the films spilling over from the previous week. A content-driven film like Kedarnath is likely to need a good few days at the box office to gain momentum.

"Sara's second film, Simmba, releases on December 28, and there are no other good release dates available around that time, apart from December 14, which is lying vacant at the moment. Total Dhamaal arrives on December 7, and chances are that it will occupy screens for more than a week. The makers of Kedarnath need to decide when to bring their film out. Since they have not started any promotional activities yet, they can push the release to the next best date," a trade source says.

If the release of Kedarnath moves to next year, Rohit Shetty's Simmba will end up being Sara's debut film.