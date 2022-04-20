Sapna Choudhary's Bridal Look Will Make Your Heart Beat Faster

Sapna Choudhary a Haryanvi dancing queen, who is ruling the heart of her fans with her sexy dance videos and stage performances is becoming hot day by day. The Bigg Boss 11 contestant has a major fan following. One of her fan pages shared beautiful pictures of Sapna from her latest photoshoot. The Haryanvi singer-dancer looks absolutely gorgeous in pastel green. She teamed up the look with a paasa and a maang-tika. She doesn't look less than a bride.

Sapna Choudhary rocked the national capital at an event with her sensuous latke-jhatke on her famous song, "Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal". The track continues to be a chartbuster, and when Sapna decided to dance on it, the crowd could not contain their excitement.

Recently, Sapna shared a pic from the sets of Vidaai song in an orange outfit. She plays a role of a married sister who lost her brother. The emotional video has garnered 351,729 views in 24 hours.

This picture will definitely make you go aww as Sapna's adorable smile will set your mood for the weekend.

Sapna is not only into Harayanvi industry but also Bhojpuri and Hindi cinema. She has a special appearance in Ravi Kishan and Kajal Raghwani's Bairi Kangana 2. She will feature in a song titled Mere Samne Aake is a foot-tapping number.

-- By Kritika Vaid