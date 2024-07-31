Santosh Kumar Gangwar sworn in as new Governor of Jharkhand

The oath of office was administered by Acting Chief Justice Sujit Naryan Prasad, with Chief Minister Hemant Soren in attendance. Gangwar expressed his optimism about Jharkhand's progress under the leadership of CM Soren.

Ranchi (Jharkhand): Santosh Kumar Gangwar on Wednesday was sworn in as the Governor of Jharkhand, succeeding CP Radhakrishnan.

Acting Chief Justice of Jharkhand Sujit Naryan Prasad administered the oath of office to the new governor.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren attended the swearing-in ceremony and congratulated Gangwar on assuming the post.

On being appointed as the governor of Jharkhand, Santosh Kumar Gangwar said, "I think this state will make an identity for itself before the country and set parameters for development and progress. I have reached here today."

"I think that under the leadership of the Chief Minister, this state will make good progress," Gangwar said.

CM Soren congratulated the new governor and said, "We welcome the politically experienced Santosh Gangwar to Jharkhand."

"Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar is politically experienced. Together, we welcome him to Jharkhand with the hope that we will continue the journey together," Soren said.

An eight-time MP from Bareilly Lok Sabha Uttar Pradesh, Gangwar was a minister in both the Atal-Bihari Vajpayee and Narendra Modi governments.

Gangwar served as the Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas with the additional charge of Parliament Affairs in the 13th Lok Sabha.

Under the Narendra Modi-led government, he served as Minister of State for Textiles from 26 May 2014 to 5 July 2016, after which he was sworn in as Minister of State for Finance

In May 2019, Gangwar became the Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Labour and Employment.

Gangwar's political journey started in 1984 when he suffered defeat by Congress' Abida Begum, wife of former president Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed from Bareilly Lok Sabha seat. He became the MP for the first time after winning the 1989 election.

Gangwar kept on winning from Bareilly and remained an MP for the next six successive terms till 2009. He suffered defeat by Congress' Praveen Singh Aron by a narrow margin.

