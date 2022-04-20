Sanskrit should be linked with other world languages : Yogi

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, announcing that the Sanskrit Board will launch its own website very soon, has sought for linking Sanskrit with modern languages of the world to enhance its relevance in the present scenario.

" Our government will link Sanskrit with computer ,science and maths besides make it connection with other international languages so that the values and tradition of the rich language is spread out in the world," he said.

Addressing a function here after honour the meritorious students of the Sanskrit board examinations, here on Thursday, the CM asked the authorities of the Sanskrit board to make a syllabus which should have a fusion of traditional and new courses.

Blaming the past governments in the state for ignoring Sanskrit and delayed in setting up the Sanskrit Board for 17 years since 2001, he said that BJP has always promoted the culture and tradition of the country and Sanskrit is one of them.

He also accused the previous governments in UP for ignoring education sector and claimed that it was the BJP government which regularized the session with holding cheating free examinations in the Board.

State deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma also addressed the gathering and announced that now the Board examinations would be held in 16 days record time in 2019.